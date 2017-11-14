Meek Mill’s Judge Being Investigated By FBI

Meek Mill has been making headlines and has had amazing support by rappers, his probation officer, the mayor of Pennsylvania and fans since being sentenced to 2-4 years in jail. The rapper violated probation and now is in solitary confinement in jail. According to TMZ, Judge Genece Brinkley is not being investigated by the FBI for allegedly asking Mill to sign with a “friend” as a possible “extortionate demand.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Some reports state that there has been undercover agents in the courtroom since April 2016. Music mogul, Charlie Mack has also allegedly told Mill at one point that he knew the judge that would help him with this case. Recently, Mack has denied these claims.

It also was reported that the judge asked Meek to do a remix to a Boyz II Men song and shout her out on it. Yesterday fans showed up at the #FreeMeekMill rally as well as Rick Ross and Dr. J. We will keep you updated on what happens with this story.

RELATED: Fans Hold Rally In Philadelphia For Meek Mill [VIDEO]

RELATED: Meek Mill Has The Governor Of Pennsylvania Fighting For Him [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Meek Mill’s New Prison Sentence Isn’t Actually That Outrageous [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos} 39 photos Launch gallery Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos} 1. Meek Mill Rally 1 of 39 2. Meek Mill Rally 2 of 39 3. Meek Mill Rally 3 of 39 4. Meek Mill Rally 4 of 39 5. Meek Mill Rally 5 of 39 6. Meek Mill Rally 6 of 39 7. Meek Mill Rally 7 of 39 8. Meek Mill Rally 8 of 39 9. Meek Mill Rally 9 of 39 10. Free Meek Mill Rally 10 of 39 11. Free Meek Mill Rally 11 of 39 12. Free Meek Mill Rally 12 of 39 13. Free Meek Mill Rally 13 of 39 14. Free Meek Mill Rally 14 of 39 15. Free Meek Mill Rally 15 of 39 16. Free Meek Mill Rally 16 of 39 17. Free Meek Mill Rally 17 of 39 18. Free Meek Mill Rally 18 of 39 19. Free Meek Mill Rally 19 of 39 20. Free Meek Mill Rally 20 of 39 21. Free Meek Mill Rally 21 of 39 22. Free Meek Mill Rally 22 of 39 23. Free Meek Mill Rally 23 of 39 24. Free Meek Mill Rally 24 of 39 25. Free Meek Mill Rally 25 of 39 26. Free Meek Mill Rally 26 of 39 27. Free Meek Mill Rally 27 of 39 28. Free Meek Mill Rally 28 of 39 29. Free Meek Mill Rally 29 of 39 30. Free Meek Mill Rally 30 of 39 31. Free Meek Mill Rally 31 of 39 32. Free Meek Mill Rally 32 of 39 33. Free Meek Mill Rally 33 of 39 34. Free Meek Mill Rally 34 of 39 35. Free Meek Mill Rally 35 of 39 36. Free Meek Mill Rally 36 of 39 37. Free Meek Mill Rally 37 of 39 38. Free Meek Mill Rally 38 of 39 39. #JusticeForMeek Rally Graphic 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Meek Mill’s Judge Being Investigated By FBI Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos}