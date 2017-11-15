Sports
Home > Sports

San Francisco 49er Scores 83-Yard Touchdown Hours After Premature Son Passes Away [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
417 reads
Leave a comment
San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

The San Francisco 49ers’ won their first game yesterday for the season, but everything wasn’t worth celebrating. Earlier that morning Marquise Goodwin and his wife Morgan lost their baby. On Instagram he told fans that it was due to pregnancy complications.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

No one would of known that especially after the wide receiver came to the game against the New York Giants and scored an 83-yard touchdown. When he scored he dropped to his knees, held the football tight and broke down in the end zone. The 49ers ended up winning 31-21.

According to BET, after the game Goodwin left and went to be with his family. He won’t have practice until next week and will be able to spend quality time with them. We will keep the Goodwin family in our prayers.

RELATED: Ex- NFL Star Charles Tillman Training To Be An FBI Agent

RELATED: Papa John’s Owner Blames Poor Sales On NFL Players Kneeling And Twitter Drags Him For Filth

RELATED: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For “Inmates” Comment


The Latest:

Best NFL Cleats 2017 [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Best NFL Cleats 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading San Francisco 49er Scores 83-Yard Touchdown Hours After Premature Son Passes Away [VIDEO]

Best NFL Cleats 2017 [PHOTOS]

Marquise Goodwin , San Francisco 49ers

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show