The San Francisco 49ers’ won their first game yesterday for the season, but everything wasn’t worth celebrating. Earlier that morning Marquise Goodwin and his wife Morgan lost their baby. On Instagram he told fans that it was due to pregnancy complications.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. 💙👣
No one would of known that especially after the wide receiver came to the game against the New York Giants and scored an 83-yard touchdown. When he scored he dropped to his knees, held the football tight and broke down in the end zone. The 49ers ended up winning 31-21.
According to BET, after the game Goodwin left and went to be with his family. He won’t have practice until next week and will be able to spend quality time with them. We will keep the Goodwin family in our prayers.
RELATED: Ex- NFL Star Charles Tillman Training To Be An FBI Agent
RELATED: Papa John’s Owner Blames Poor Sales On NFL Players Kneeling And Twitter Drags Him For Filth
RELATED: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For “Inmates” Comment
The Latest:
- Why Is Tyrese Representing Himself In Court? [EXCLUSIVE]
- San Francisco 49er Scores 83-Yard Touchdown Hours After Premature Son Passes Away [VIDEO]
- Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet [PHOTO]
- “Get Out” Is Nominated For “Best Comedy Or Musical” And It’s Confusing