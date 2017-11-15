San Francisco 49er Scores 83-Yard Touchdown Hours After Premature Son Passes Away [VIDEO]

The San Francisco 49ers’ won their first game yesterday for the season, but everything wasn’t worth celebrating. Earlier that morning Marquise Goodwin and his wife Morgan lost their baby. On Instagram he told fans that it was due to pregnancy complications.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

No one would of known that especially after the wide receiver came to the game against the New York Giants and scored an 83-yard touchdown. When he scored he dropped to his knees, held the football tight and broke down in the end zone. The 49ers ended up winning 31-21.

Just hours after Marquise Goodwin and his wife Morgan lost their newborn baby to pregnancy complications, he scored this incredible, emotional 83-yard TD. Our thoughts are with the Goodwin family. ❤️ A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

According to BET, after the game Goodwin left and went to be with his family. He won’t have practice until next week and will be able to spend quality time with them. We will keep the Goodwin family in our prayers.

RELATED: Ex- NFL Star Charles Tillman Training To Be An FBI Agent

RELATED: Papa John’s Owner Blames Poor Sales On NFL Players Kneeling And Twitter Drags Him For Filth

RELATED: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For “Inmates” Comment