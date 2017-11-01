Entertainment News
Papa John’s Owner Blames Poor Sales On NFL Players Kneeling And Twitter Drags Him For Filth

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

2011 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

In SMH news, Papa John’s founder John Schnatter (for whatever reason) decided to troll the Internet on Wednesday by blaming the NFL’s National Anthem controversy for the food chain’s decline in sales.

Schnatter told Bloomberg, “The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle to the players’ and owners’ satisfaction. NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders.” In other words, the food chain owner and NFL sponsor believes that the ongoing protests are killing his business during NFL games. Papa John’s president Steve Ritchie also blamed the company’s deal with the NFL for the sales decline, saying, “We expect it to persist unless a solution is put in place.”

Folks on Twitter wasted no time coming for the pizza chain and its founder over the  ludicrous statement. Check out the hilarious roast session when you hit the flip.

