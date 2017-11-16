Underground Atlanta Club Shooting Leaves Two Men Dead And Two Injured

Cops were called to the Underground Atlanta club on Sunday night after a shooting took place at the Masquerade club. The area is well known to be a tourist attraction and a historic landmark. According to The Source, it has several shops, eateries and where some go and see artist perform.

In between the second and third performance of the night people in the audience began being disorderly. It caused someone to get upset and create an argument. The gunmen pulled out his pistol and then shot the individuals that went on stage. Then fired at the ground which hit bystanders in the ankle as well as the foot.

Concert goers were there to see Cousin Stizz, who was headlining the Masquerade concert. He said in a message that he was, “completely heartbroken” over the acts of “senseless violence” that took place prior to his performance.” He also mentioned that he is praying for the victims of this tragedy.

