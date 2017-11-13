News
Home > News

Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death For Church Shooting

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 40 mins ago
596 reads
Leave a comment
Mourning in Charleston

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

On June 17th of 2015 Dylann Roof went into Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church and killed nine black churchgoers. Roof faced a trial and recently jury members came to a unanimous decision. According to BET, the 22-year-old has been sentenced to death for this hate crime.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Roof’s defense team said, “We want to express our sympathy to all of the families who were so grievously hurt by Dylann Roof’s actions. Today’s sentencing decision means that this case will not be over for a very long time.” A formal sentence will begin on Wednesday in which families will be able to speak in court. Reports also say that Roof asked the judge for a new defense team so he could possibly have a retrial.

RELATED: Marvin Sapp Shares His Thoughts About Texas Church Shooting

RELATED: Dylann Roof Friend Sentenced For Lying, Failing To Report Emanuel AME Shooting

RELATED: UPDATE: Officials ID Shooter After He Killed At Least 26 In South Texas Church


The Latest:

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church

Continue reading Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death For Church Shooting

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church

Charleston , Church , Dylann Roof , shooting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show