Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death For Church Shooting

On June 17th of 2015 Dylann Roof went into Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church and killed nine black churchgoers. Roof faced a trial and recently jury members came to a unanimous decision. According to BET, the 22-year-old has been sentenced to death for this hate crime.

Roof’s defense team said, “We want to express our sympathy to all of the families who were so grievously hurt by Dylann Roof’s actions. Today’s sentencing decision means that this case will not be over for a very long time.” A formal sentence will begin on Wednesday in which families will be able to speak in court. Reports also say that Roof asked the judge for a new defense team so he could possibly have a retrial.

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church 1. Mother Emanuel AME Church held its first service since the shooting death of nine African-American church members on June 17. Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. People line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church. Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Two children wait to enter the Emanuel AME Church June 21, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina. Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. A member of the church is seen outside of Emanuel AME before its first service since the Charleston shooting. Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. A Charleston County sheriff’s deputy checks bags as people line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church. Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. Gloria Moore watches the church as parishioners take their seats at the Emanuel AME Church. Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. A woman prays as she attends the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church. Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. People pray and listen to the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. Parishioners sit at Emanuel AME Church four days after a mass shooting that claimed the lives of its pastor and eight others. Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. The Rev. Norvel Goff, right, prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney. Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, R-S.C., embraces U.S. Sen Tim Scott, R-S.C., at Emanuel AME Church. Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. A parishioner prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at the Emanuel AME Church. Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. The congregation departs following Sunday services at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. A family is seen leaving Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services. Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. People embrace as they depart the Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services. Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. Church members comfort one another after Emanuel’s first service since the Charleston shooting. 16 of 20 17. Church members comfort one another outside of Emanuel. Source:Alex Colby 17 of 20 18. A mother and son surround a memorial for the nine church members killed during the Charleston shooting. Source:Alex Colby 18 of 20 19. Charleston natives comfort each other during the church’s first service since the shooting on June 17. Source:Alex Colby 19 of 20 20. Activist DeRay McKesson is seen outside of Emanuel AME church. Source:Alex Colby 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death For Church Shooting 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church