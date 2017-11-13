Marvin Sapp Shares His Thoughts About Texas Church Shooting

Last weekend tragedy hit Texas as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley killed 27 church members and injured 20. It happened at First Baptist Church and after the shooting Trump spoke out about the shooters mental health issues. Bishop Marvin Sapp recently spoke out about the shooting and questions blaming mental health on the shooting.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to The Christian Post, after what he heard Trump say he had to talk about it. Sapp said, “Haven’t posted anything political in a very longtime however I’m wondering has anyone noticed this. When it was Sandy Hook, Mother Immanuel, Los Vegas, opioid crisis and now Sutherland Springs its a sickness. I just wonder if his name was Muhammed, Gonzales Westside of Chicago youth or if it was crack would people have the same viewpoint ? #Pondering.”
Reports later surfaced that Kelley had escaped a mental health facility. He also was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force after assaulting his ex-wife and stepson, he spent a year in prison for that. Kelley wasn’t even supposed to have a weapon, but was still able to get one. Other preachers have spoke on this issue and asked for prayers about this tragedy.
RELATED: At Least 27 Dead In Texas Baptist Church Shooting
RELATED: GRIFF Asks Bishop Marvin Sapp Why The Church Always Asks For Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Marvin Sapp Recalls His Favorite Christmas Memory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Common Says Angela Rye Inspires Him To “Do More Work”
- “The Problem With Apu”: New Documentary Tackles Stereotypical “Simpsons“ Character
- Trump’s Silence On Details Of Sgt. La. David Johnson’s Death Speaks Volumes
- BET’s Robin Thede Lists Trump’s Transgressions Against Black People