Rihanna Shows Off Curves In Sexy Bathing Suit [PHOTOS]

Rihanna is giving a lot of people wild thoughts after a picture of her went viral in a sexy bathing suit. Over the past couple of weeks certain magazines and media outlets have been body shaming the singer. Clearly she could care less and is showing that she is not ashamed of her body.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Fans of Rihanna replied with funny gifs, memes and commented by telling her they are proud of her. Rihanna is out here making money off her new Fenty beauty line and enjoying life. Haters just need to stop hating on Rihanna, you go girl!

RELATED: N.E.R.D. Is Back, And They’ve Recruited Rihanna…. And She’s Rapping! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Worth Over $72 Million

RELATED: Rihanna To Have Street Named After Her

Rihanna Shows Us How To Let It All Hang [PHOTOS] 25 photos Launch gallery Rihanna Shows Us How To Let It All Hang [PHOTOS] 1. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 1 of 25 2. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 2 of 25 3. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 3 of 25 4. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 4 of 25 5. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 5 of 25 6. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 6 of 25 7. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 7 of 25 8. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 8 of 25 9. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 9 of 25 10. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 10 of 25 11. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 11 of 25 12. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 12 of 25 13. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 13 of 25 14. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 14 of 25 15. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 15 of 25 16. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 16 of 25 17. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 17 of 25 18. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 18 of 25 19. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 19 of 25 20. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 20 of 25 21. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 21 of 25 22. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 22 of 25 23. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 23 of 25 24. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 24 of 25 25. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Rihanna Shows Off Curves In Sexy Bathing Suit [PHOTOS] Rihanna Shows Us How To Let It All Hang [PHOTOS] It’s #NationalNoBra day, and here at CASSIUS, we figured what better way to celebrate than with a gallery of RiRi freeing the nipple? The bad girl’s been letting it hang since the dawn of her career. Here, we recap some of her best braless moments.