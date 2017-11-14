Rihanna Shows Off Curves In Sexy Bathing Suit [PHOTOS]

0 reads Leave a comment
Rihanna is giving a lot of people wild thoughts after a picture of her went viral in a sexy bathing suit. Over the past couple of weeks certain magazines and media outlets have been body shaming the singer. Clearly she could care less and is showing that she is not ashamed of her body.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Fans of Rihanna replied with funny gifs, memes and commented by telling her they are proud of her. Rihanna is out here making money off her new Fenty beauty line and enjoying life. Haters just need to stop hating on Rihanna, you go girl!
RELATED: N.E.R.D. Is Back, And They’ve Recruited Rihanna…. And She’s Rapping! [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Worth Over $72 Million
RELATED: Rihanna To Have Street Named After Her
The Latest:
- Conservative Site Posts Fake News Of Malia Obama Arrest
- Black Tony Has A Total Meltdown Outside Of Gucci Mane’s House [EXCLUSIVE]
- Praise Break: Maurette Brown-Clark “It Ain’t Over” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Joke Of The Day: Rock-T’s New Word [EXCLUSIVE]
Rihanna Shows Us How To Let It All Hang [PHOTOS]
25 photos Launch gallery
Rihanna Shows Us How To Let It All Hang [PHOTOS]
1. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos1 of 25
2. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos2 of 25
3. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos3 of 25
4. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos4 of 25
5. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos5 of 25
6. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos6 of 25
7. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos7 of 25
8. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos8 of 25
9. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos9 of 25
10. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos10 of 25
11. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos11 of 25
12. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos12 of 25
13. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos13 of 25
14. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos14 of 25
15. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos15 of 25
16. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos16 of 25
17. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos17 of 25
18. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos18 of 25
19. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos19 of 25
20. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos20 of 25
21. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos21 of 25
22. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos22 of 25
23. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos23 of 25
24. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos24 of 25
25. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos25 of 25
comments – Add Yours