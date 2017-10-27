Entertainment News
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Worth Over $72 Million

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Rihanna isn’t just a successful artist, but after releasing Fenty Beauty brand she is raking in a lot of money. According to BET, Rihanna went on a tour to promote her beauty brand and in just one month has made over $72 million. She made a huge impact by selling products for all women of different shades.

Esto es lo que ocurrió en el lanzamiento de #fentybeauty en @sephora_spain. ¡Una noche inolvidable!

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on

 

Some mentioned at one point on social media that they would be spending all of their coins on the makeup line and they did just that. Rihanna even beat out established brands such as Urban Decay and NYX. The brand was also ranked third in revenue. Congratulations to Rihanna and we can’t wait to see what you do next!

Rihanna‘s new makeup line Fenty Beauty has shoot other makeup retailers and encouraging the market to have more diversified foundations and product offerings across shades. Here are 25 photos of Fenty Beauty in action. Get into this flawless foundation, haute highlight, and more. You’ll want to run out to Sephora and buy it all!

