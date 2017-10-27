Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Worth Over $72 Million

Rihanna isn’t just a successful artist, but after releasing Fenty Beauty brand she is raking in a lot of money. According to BET, Rihanna went on a tour to promote her beauty brand and in just one month has made over $72 million. She made a huge impact by selling products for all women of different shades.
Some mentioned at one point on social media that they would be spending all of their coins on the makeup line and they did just that. Rihanna even beat out established brands such as Urban Decay and NYX. The brand was also ranked third in revenue. Congratulations to Rihanna and we can’t wait to see what you do next!
