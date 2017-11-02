N.E.R.D. Is Back, And They’ve Recruited Rihanna…. And She’s Rapping! [EXCLUSIVE]

8 reads Leave a comment
When N.E.R.D., the funky, dope band containing Pharrell, faded from the public, people assumed they broke up. But they suddenly popped up again this week, with Rihanna in tow! And she’s different that the Rihanna we expect, because she’s full on rapping. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip form “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
