Front Page
Home > Front Page

N.E.R.D. Is Back, And They’ve Recruited Rihanna…. And She’s Rapping! [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
8 reads
Leave a comment

When N.E.R.D., the funky, dope band containing Pharrell, faded from the public, people assumed they broke up. But they suddenly popped up again this week, with Rihanna in tow! And she’s different that the Rihanna we expect, because she’s full on rapping. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip form “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Rihanna’s Courtside Bow To Lebron Was Not A Good Look [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Rihanna Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Juicy Remixes Rihanna’s “Sex With Me” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


The Latest:

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

Continue reading N.E.R.D. Is Back, And They’ve Recruited Rihanna…. And She’s Rapping! [EXCLUSIVE]

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

We don't know if you can take it, but Thick Rihanna is here to stay

Front Page , N.E.R.D. , rihanna

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show