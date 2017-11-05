At Least 27 Dead In Texas Baptist Church Shooting

“My heart is broken,” Gamez said. “We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn’t matter where you’re at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen.”

Several other law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation also said “as many as 15 have been injured, but that number has yet to be confirmed.

According to CNN, a witness, a cashier at a gas station across the street from the church, said she heard about 20 shots being fired in quick succession while a church service was underway around 11:30 a.m. local time.

Politicians have flocked to Twitter to send their condolences.

“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a post on Twitter.

“Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

President Donald Trump, travelling in Asia, later tweeted, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017

Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of church pastor Frank Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town at the time of the reported shooting, but that her daughter was inside the church.

When will these mass shootings stop? Sending our prayers to the First Baptist Church congregation.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

The Latest:



RELATED NEWS:

Grambling State University Freshman Arrested For Shooting Deaths Of Two Young Men

More Than 50 Dead, At Least 500 Wounded In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Bourbon Street Mass Shooting Kills One And Injuries Nine