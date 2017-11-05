At least 27 people have died after a gunman opened fire at a church in Texas during Sunday morning services.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to NBC News, a single shooter walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire. Sutherland Springs is in Wilson County, about 30 miles east of San Antonio.
The lone shooter is believed to be dead, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC. However it’s unclear if the shooter killed himself or if they were killed by police, CNN noted.
The shooter’s identity has yet to be released to the media.
Several other law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation also said “as many as 15 have been injured, but that number has yet to be confirmed.
According to CNN, a witness, a cashier at a gas station across the street from the church, said she heard about 20 shots being fired in quick succession while a church service was underway around 11:30 a.m. local time.
Politicians have flocked to Twitter to send their condolences.
“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a post on Twitter.
“Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”
President Donald Trump, travelling in Asia, later tweeted, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”
Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of church pastor Frank Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town at the time of the reported shooting, but that her daughter was inside the church.
When will these mass shootings stop? Sending our prayers to the First Baptist Church congregation.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.
The Latest:
- At Least 27 Dead In Texas Baptist Church Shooting
- Man Convicted For Threatening To Assassinate Obama Is Sentenced To A Lifetime Of White Privilege
- Tyrese Says Will & Jada Paid Him $5 Million To Stay Off Social Media
- Diddy Changes Name For 48th Birthday
Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Shooting
Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Shooting
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
RELATED NEWS:
Grambling State University Freshman Arrested For Shooting Deaths Of Two Young Men
More Than 50 Dead, At Least 500 Wounded In Las Vegas Mass Shooting