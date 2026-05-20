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10 Celebrities We Caught on the 2025 Indianapolis 500 Red Carpet

The countdown to the 2026 Indianapolis 500 is officially on, and before this year’s celebrities, athletes, and entertainers hit Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we’re looking back at some of the biggest moments from last year’s red carpet.

From sports legends and viral personalities to music stars and Hollywood actors, the 2025 carpet was packed with unforgettable entrances and crowd reactions.

Here are some of the standout moments we captured on video during race weekend: