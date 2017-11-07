Why Diddy’s New Name Change Is Unfortunate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Diddy‘s name has been many different things over the years: Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, P. Diddy. It has changed so many times that, when his name was just Diddy, everyone was relieved for the simplicity. Well, on his birthday, Diddy hopped onto social media and announced that he wanted to change his name again, this time to “Brotherly Love.”

Aside from everyone being thoroughly exhausted by another name change from the hip-hop mogul, the name change is a terrible idea for another reason, according to Gary With Da Tea. Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

