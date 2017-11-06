Hip-Hop Spot
Diddy Changes His Name Again And Some Have A Problem With It [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Headkrack fills us in with the latest and greatest news on Hip Hop Spot. Tyrese has had a couple of bad weeks and he’s let everyone know that on social media. Jada Pinkett and Will Smith reached out and gave Tyrese 5 million and asked him to stay off social media. He also has made up with his cast mate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Last week Tyrese was also cleared of charges that he abused his daughter Shayla. Another story Headkrack spoke about was that Diddy decided to change his name again. This time he wants people to call him “Brother Love,” but a man that is the original “Brother Love” wants him to find another name.

