Headkrack, Da Brat & Talib Kweli Rap About Tyrese, Kaepernick, Trump & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack

Posted 1 hour ago
For this incredible Flow N’ Go, Headkrack and Da Brat were joined by the legendary Talib Kweli! They joined forces and rapped about Tyrese, Donald Trump, Meek Mill, Colin Kaepernick, Talib’s new album, his Twitter clapback game and more! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

