Cardi B Still Performs For Fans Even Though The Club Didn’t Want To Pay Her [EXCLUSIVE]

This weekend was filled with a lot of news going on. Headkrack during Trending Topics talked about Fetty Wap being arrested and charged with nearly 15 counts. He was caught drag racing while drinking and going over 100 mph. He also talked about Cardi B not getting paid by a club she was supposed to perform at.

Cardi B got on stage to tell fans that the club didn’t want to pay her, but she was still going to do two songs for her fans. Rickey mentioned that he wouldn’t even had got on stage and she gets a lot of credit for doing that. They also spoke about the deadly church shooting that left 26 people killed.

