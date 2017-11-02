Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Why Fans Came For Jim Jones & Chrissy After Cardi B & Offset’s Engagement

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
19 reads
Leave a comment


Back in 2011, Jim Jones and his girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin were on “Love & Hip-Hop.” Chrissy proposed to Jim, and ignited a whole bunch of controversy at the time. Now, the couple still isn’t married. So for some reason, when Cardi B and Offset got engaged, fans thought to head straight to Jim Jones and Chrissy’s social media to clown them for not moving with the same perceived swift intention that Offset & Cardi did.

Click on the audio player to hear more from Breaking Bossip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Cardi B’s #1 Is A Genuine Cause Of Celebration For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ed Lover & Monie Love Defend The Originality Of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Comedian Sommore Should STFU About Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]

Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]

26 photos Launch gallery

Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]

Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]

cardi b , Chris Jones , Chrissy Lampkin , offset

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show