Nicki Minaj’s Mother Testifies At Son’s Rape Trial

Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj has been on trial and is facing jail time if convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl four times a week for eight month in 2015. Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, took the stand to testify at her son’s trail. According to 1061 KISS FM, the alleged rapes happened at her home in Long Island.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Carol sent text messages to the victim’s mother, Jacqueline Robinson and said, “You guys set up my child.” She initially mentioned that she didn’t remember sending texts, but later mentioned that she did. She also said, “A lot of things were going through my head that day. It was a confusing day.”

Assistant DA Jared Rosenblatt believes that Carol is only trying to protect her daughters empire. Another text sent by Carol to Robinson said, “I don’t think you should give people details on anything. You don’t have to share your business with everyone who calls.” Carol also shared that Jelani suffered from alcoholism, but doesn’t know if he was going through it at this time period. Jelani faced up to 15 years to life in prison and his sister, Nicki Minaj could possibly still be called to testify.

RELATED: Stepdaughter Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: “He Told Me It Was My Fault”

RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj Is Right About The Plight Of Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj’s Brother Is Probably Going To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj At #BirthdayBashATL2017 [PHOTOS] 14 photos Launch gallery Nicki Minaj At #BirthdayBashATL2017 [PHOTOS] 1. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 1 of 14 2. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 2 of 14 3. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 3 of 14 4. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 4 of 14 5. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 5 of 14 6. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 6 of 14 7. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 7 of 14 8. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 8 of 14 9. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 9 of 14 10. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 10 of 14 11. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 11 of 14 12. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 12 of 14 13. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 13 of 14 14. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Nicki Minaj’s Mother Testifies At Son’s Rape Trial Nicki Minaj At #BirthdayBashATL2017 [PHOTOS]