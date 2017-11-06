Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj’s Mother Testifies At Son’s Rape Trial

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
1.3K reads
Leave a comment
2015 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj has been on trial and is facing jail time if convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl four times a week for eight month in 2015. Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, took the stand to testify at her son’s trail. According to 1061 KISS FM, the alleged rapes happened at her home in Long Island.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Carol sent text messages to the victim’s mother, Jacqueline Robinson and said, “You guys set up my child.” She initially mentioned that she didn’t remember sending texts, but later mentioned that she did. She also said, “A lot of things were going through my head that day. It was a confusing day.”

Assistant DA Jared Rosenblatt believes that Carol is only trying to protect her daughters empire. Another text sent by Carol to Robinson said, “I don’t think you should give people details on anything. You don’t have to share your business with everyone who calls.” Carol also shared that Jelani suffered from alcoholism, but doesn’t know if he was going through it at this time period. Jelani faced up to 15 years to life in prison and his sister, Nicki Minaj could possibly still be called to testify.

RELATED: Stepdaughter Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: “He Told Me It Was My Fault”

RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj Is Right About The Plight Of Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj’s Brother Is Probably Going To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]


The Latest:

Nicki Minaj At #BirthdayBashATL2017 [PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj At #BirthdayBashATL2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Nicki Minaj’s Mother Testifies At Son’s Rape Trial

Nicki Minaj At #BirthdayBashATL2017 [PHOTOS]

Carol Maraj , Jelani Maraj , nicki minaj , Trial

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show