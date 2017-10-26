Why Nicki Minaj Is Right About The Plight Of Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj opened up about her struggles as a female MC recently. Headkrack explained why she does, indeed, have a point, because female rappers are automatically in a tough place when it comes to having to prove themselves to the hip-hop world.
Da Brat, too, opened up a bit about the innate difficulties of being a female MC in such a male-dominated genre. Click on the audio player to hear more int his exclusive clip from Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
