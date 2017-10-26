Why Nicki Minaj’s Brother Is Probably Going To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

New developments in Nicki Minaj‘s brother’s rape case have made the idea of his innocence seem impossible. His ex-wife testified in court, and what she had to say is more than disturbing. That, coupled with new info on the forensic side of things same to paint a pretty complete picture. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

