Why Nicki Minaj’s Brother Is Probably Going To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

New developments in Nicki Minaj‘s brother’s rape case have made the idea of his innocence seem impossible. His ex-wife testified in court, and what she had to say is more than disturbing. That, coupled with new info on the forensic side of things same to paint a pretty complete picture. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

