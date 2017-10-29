Da Brat Does Her “Look At Me Now” Freestyle At Magic City Classic! [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Onstage at the Magic City Classic, when it was time for the “Flow & Go,” there was a major love fest happening. Afterwards, Da Brat decided to share her testimony through her “Look At Me Now” freestyle! She talked about how grateful she is to be given a second chance after serving time, via the morning show. Click on the audio player to hear all her fire bars in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

