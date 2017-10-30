Baby That Was Denied Fathers Kidney Rushed To The Hospital

Baby AJ made headlines after a hospital in Atlanta denied his father to donate a kidney to him. His father, Anthony Dickerson is a perfect match and wanted to help his son, but because of a parole violation won’t be able to. According to RollingOut, Emory Hospital won’t allow it and now AJ’s life is in critical condition.

The hospital sent a letter saying, “The Living Donor Transplant Team at Emory has asked Mr. Dickerson for evidence of compliance from his parole officer for the next three months. We will re-evaluate Mr. Dickerson in January 2018 after receipt of his completed documentation.” Unfortunately, the 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital and cannot wait until January of next year for the transplant.

The attorney for the family Mawuli Davis released a statement saying, “The family of ‘Baby AJ’ Burgess is en route the emergency room and asks for prayers from the community as Baby AJ battles a peritonitis infection. AJ is waiting for kidney transplant surgery but his father, who is his perfect match donor, has been denied the opportunity to donate his kidney to expedite the process of transplanting a new kidney. The family is desperate for help to save Baby AJ’s life and is asking for assistance from anyone who may be able to expedite the process of transplanting a new kidney.” We will continue to keep this family in our prayers.

