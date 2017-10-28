New Pic Of Serena Williams’ Baby Alexis Will Melt Your Heart [PHOTO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

On the two-month-old’s own verified page, her adoring parents Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian posted this beauty of their little girl “making moves.” It looks like she wants to give the world a big hug!

Take a look:

Making moves. A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

Awww!!! Look at her little toes!

She’s getting so big too!

👊🏽 say what? A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

This is one of our favorites:

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

We just love this little girl! She is everything just like her mama!

