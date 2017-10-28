New Pic Of Serena Williams’ Baby Alexis Will Melt Your Heart [PHOTO]

New Pic Of Serena Williams' Baby Alexis Will Melt Your Heart [PHOTO]

It looks like she wants to give the world a big hug.

Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty


Baby Alexis is baaaaack on Instagram and melting our hearts in the process!

On the two-month-old’s own verified page, her adoring parents Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian posted this beauty of their little girl “making moves.” It looks like she wants to give the world a big hug!

Take a look:

Making moves.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Awww!!! Look at her little toes!

She’s getting so big too!

👊🏽 say what?

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

This is one of our favorites:

Biceps 💪🏾

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

 

We just love this little girl! She is everything just like her mama!

