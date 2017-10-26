Why Everyone Is Coming For Ne-Yo After Baby Announcement [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ne-Yo has announced his second child with his second wife, and the couple is all over the internet looking happily in love after the announcement. Fans had a less than celebratory reaction, however, when they found it distasteful for Ne-Yo to be flaunting his new addition when he allegedly convinced his first wife, Monyetta Shaw to get her tubes tied.

The rumor is that the plan was for both of them to get sterilized together, but he never followed through for himself. But do we really know that to be true? Should folks be coming for him like this? Check out this exclusive clip to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

