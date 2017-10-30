Of Course, Not Everyone Is Happy For Cardi B & Offset [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Cardi B and Offset are hip-hop’s current hottest couple. When the Migos member linked up with everyone’s favorite Bronx-born success story, it was clear it was a match made in heaven.Now, the two are heading down the isle after Offset got down on one knee and proposed to her live at the Powerhouse concert in Philly.

Fans roared around them in celebration, and folks took to social media to share in the joy. But some people, of course, decided to throw salt instead of roses. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

