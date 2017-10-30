RSMS Uncut
Home > RSMS Uncut

Is It Messed Up For Cardi B To Get A “Spirit Of Detroit” Award? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 14 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

In this post-show pow-wow, Headkrack ran down the morning’s most pressing topics from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Rap’s newest princess, Cardi B, had a big weekend when she awarded a “Spirit Of Detroit Award.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Hip-hop fans wondered why Bronx-born Cardi B was presented with an honor typically reserved for those who have put a lot of work into the city. To hand it off to Cardi does seem a little out of left field. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this RSMS Uncut from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez On Why She Won’t Collaborate With Cardi B Just Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez On Why She Won’t Collaborate With Cardi B Just Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Cardi B & The Challenge Of Following Up After Your First Hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

7 photos Launch gallery

Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

Continue reading Is It Messed Up For Cardi B To Get A “Spirit Of Detroit” Award? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

Happy Birthday, Cardi! While we love bumping “Bodak Yellow” every chance we get, we’ve been following our girl since her days on Instagram. Check out how much the queen has grown and flourished with this trip down memory lane.

cardi b , HeadKrack , RSMS uncut

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show