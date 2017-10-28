Tyrese Believes His Daughter Has Been Coached To Lie

Tyrese Gibson went from divorce court, to the emergency room after experiencing chest pains. Tyrese was battling his ex-wife, Norma Gibson after she accused him of abusing their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. Tyrese suspects that there is a reason all these alleged lies are coming up.

According to BET, Norma had claimed that in 2007 while she was pregnant Tyrese allegedly came into the room, poured water on her and punched her. She also mentioned that this abuse continued after their daughter was born. In court she also alleges that Tyrese pushed Shayla on the ground.

Tyrese, believes that Shayla was coached by someone that is close to Norma.

There is no word on if his daughter is testifying in court, but we will keep you updated on what happens with this case.

