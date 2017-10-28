Tyrese Gibson went from divorce court, to the emergency room after experiencing chest pains. Tyrese was battling his ex-wife, Norma Gibson after she accused him of abusing their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. Tyrese suspects that there is a reason all these alleged lies are coming up.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to BET, Norma had claimed that in 2007 while she was pregnant Tyrese allegedly came into the room, poured water on her and punched her. She also mentioned that this abuse continued after their daughter was born. In court she also alleges that Tyrese pushed Shayla on the ground.
RELATED: Tyrese Rushed To The Hospital
Tyrese, believes that Shayla was coached by someone that is close to Norma.
RELATED: Tyrese Finds Himself In Another Instagram War, This Time With Yung Joc [VIDEO]
There is no word on if his daughter is testifying in court, but we will keep you updated on what happens with this case.
RELATED: Why Tyrese Got Dragged After Buying His Mom A House [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Grambling State University Freshman Arrested For Shooting Deaths Of Two Young Men
- “Moesha” Actor Lamont Bentley Would Have Been 44
- Are You Ready For Supreme & Nike’s New NBA Jersey Collab?
- Tyrese Believes His Daughter Has Been Coached To Lie
Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman
Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman
1. Some fans weren’t shocked when they heard the ‘fake news’ that Tyrese’s wife isn’t black.1 of 6
2. We can feel the eye-roll coming from this tweet.2 of 6
3. Hell hath no fury like Black Twitter.3 of 6
4. Some just not here for Mrs. Gibson.4 of 6
5. LOL.5 of 6
6. Shady boots.6 of 6