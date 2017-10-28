Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tyrese Believes His Daughter Has Been Coached To Lie

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 6 hours ago
1.88K reads
Leave a comment
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Tyrese Gibson went from divorce court, to the emergency room after experiencing chest pains. Tyrese was battling his ex-wife, Norma Gibson after she accused him of abusing their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. Tyrese suspects that there is a reason all these alleged lies are coming up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to BET, Norma had claimed that in 2007 while she was pregnant Tyrese allegedly came into the room, poured water on her and punched her. She also mentioned that this abuse continued after their daughter was born. In court she also alleges that Tyrese pushed Shayla on the ground.

RELATED: Tyrese Rushed To The Hospital

Tyrese, believes that Shayla was coached by someone that is close to Norma.

RELATED: Tyrese Finds Himself In Another Instagram War, This Time With Yung Joc [VIDEO]

There is no word on if his daughter is testifying in court, but we will keep you updated on what happens with this case.

RELATED: Why Tyrese Got Dragged After Buying His Mom A House [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:


Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

6 photos Launch gallery

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Continue reading Tyrese Believes His Daughter Has Been Coached To Lie

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

 

 

daughter , Shayla , tyrese

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show