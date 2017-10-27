Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tyrese Rushed To The Hospital

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
8.25K reads
Leave a comment
Luda Birthday Celebration Hosted by Cardi B+Joe Sikora+Lala

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

This hasn’t been a great week for Tyrese, after going through a day of a battle in court with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson the star checked himself into the emergency room. According to Rolling Out, the singer was experiencing chest pains after leaving court and needed to see a doctor. Tyrese was also complaining of feeling dehydrated earlier that day.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

While in the emergency room he received fluids has went through a couple test to see why he was having chest pains. It was reported weeks ago Tyrese would have to go to court after his ex-wife claimed she abused his daughter, Shayla Gibson and was spying on her. He is also receiving backlash after flying a plane over his daughter’s school with a special message dedicated to his daughter. The singer even posted a video of himself smoking outside a hotel with a caption of, “Silence speaks…………… Say hello to America’s nightmare #TheBlackCommitedFather google #ParentingAlianation and #ENMESHMENT#ShaylaRocks.”

With Tyrese dealing with these court proceedings amongst feuding with The Rock and other things this may have caused him to go to the emergency room. There is no word on how Tyrese is doing, but we wish him a speedy recovery. We will keep you posted on any updates.

RELATED: Tyrese Finds Himself In Another Instagram War, This Time With Yung Joc [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Tyrese Got Dragged After Buying His Mom A House [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Tyrese & The Rock, Eminem, Nene Leakes, More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

6 photos Launch gallery

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Continue reading Tyrese Rushed To The Hospital

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

Emergency Room , hospital , tyrese

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show