Tyrese Rushed To The Hospital

This hasn’t been a great week for Tyrese, after going through a day of a battle in court with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson the star checked himself into the emergency room. According to Rolling Out, the singer was experiencing chest pains after leaving court and needed to see a doctor. Tyrese was also complaining of feeling dehydrated earlier that day.

Silence speaks…………… Say hello to America’s nightmare #TheBlackCommitedFather google #ParentingAlianation and #ENMESHMENT Yesterday I witnessed the death of a 9 year monologue #ShaylaRocks A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

While in the emergency room he received fluids has went through a couple test to see why he was having chest pains. It was reported weeks ago Tyrese would have to go to court after his ex-wife claimed she abused his daughter, Shayla Gibson and was spying on her. He is also receiving backlash after flying a plane over his daughter’s school with a special message dedicated to his daughter. The singer even posted a video of himself smoking outside a hotel with a caption of, “Silence speaks…………… Say hello to America’s nightmare #TheBlackCommitedFather google #ParentingAlianation and #ENMESHMENT#ShaylaRocks.”

With Tyrese dealing with these court proceedings amongst feuding with The Rock and other things this may have caused him to go to the emergency room. There is no word on how Tyrese is doing, but we wish him a speedy recovery. We will keep you posted on any updates.

