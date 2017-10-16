Why Tyrese Got Dragged After Buying His Mom A House [EXCLUSIVE]

Tyrese has been under the microscope lately when it comes to social media, mainly because of his outbursts against The Rock, who he believes has wronged him by going ahead with his own “Fast & Furious” spin-off.

But when Tyrese took a break from that and posted about buying his mom a house, the internet still dragged him! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

