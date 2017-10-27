Dallas Cowboys Player Cut After Raising Fist During National Anthem

Damontre Moore of the Cowboys raised his fist during the national anthem and as of this week was released from the team. According to AOL, Moore was released so that they could sign kicker Mike Nugent. The Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes all players should stand for the anthem and believe protest are hurting the NFL.
Moore has been one of the few players on the Cowboys to continue to protest the anthem. The coach for the Cowboys, Jason Garrett mentioned that this decision was strictly made for football reasons and not for the protest of the anthem. Garrett said, “We had to make a roster move and we just felt like the best decision for our team was to release Damontre Moore.”
Moore was released, but David Irving of the Cowboys will continue to protest. Moore will hopefully get signed to another team, but we will keep you posted if he does. Do you think he was released by the Cowboys for his protest?
