Rickey Smiley Shares Inspirational Message From Bishop Walker [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley has shared so much of his life in his book “Stand By Your Truth and Then Run For Your Life.” He then spoke to listeners about something he heard Bishop Walker say and wanted to share with them. Rickey talked about how so many people are missing out on their blessings and are not growing the way they can.

Rickey said God sometimes shakes up your life and gets you out of your comfort zone to help you make changes. He even spoke about how he did it and how much of a difference it makes. Rickey also shared something that Jesse Jackson said a long time ago that stuck with him for so long.

