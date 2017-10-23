The Show
Rickey Smiley Reveals The Hardest Stories To Talk About In His Book [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 19 hours ago
Rickey Smiley’s book “Stand By Your Truth and Run For Your Life” is coming out soon so make sure you pre-order it. Headkrack asked Rickey what was the hardest thing to write about. Some may not know, but Rickey never cancels shows even when his grandmother passed he didn’t.

Rickey before getting interviewed on “106 & Park” got a phone call from his grandmother’s neighbor that told him she had just passed. This literally happened two minutes before he went on. He also talked about a show he did after another grandmother’s funeral and how he wore the same suit. Rickey said, “Its hard making people laugh when you’re crying on the inside.”

