Rickey Smiley Talks About The Amazing People He Met In Chicago During His Book Tour [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley has had an amazing weekend. He started off by attending Morehouse University for homecoming and talked about how the brothers of Omega Psi Phi were so welcoming. Rickey then spoke about how he was in Da Brat’s hometown of Chicago to continue his book tour.

He visited two churches where he had a great time shouting and singing for the Lord. Rickey also said the church was packed and he said the pastor was hilarious and that he needed to be a stand up comedian. Keep listening to hear where Rickey is off to next to promote his new book, “Stand By Your Truth and Then Run For Your Life.”

