Rickey Smiley Talks About Facing Challenges As A Father [EXCLUSIVE]

Sometimes it’s hard for some people to pick up a book and read it because of their busy schedule. Rickey Smiley’s new book “Stand By Your Truth and Then Run For Your Life” is also being sold as an audiobook. In this particular clip Rickey talks about lessons he has learned while trying to have a successful career and raise his kids.

He talked about how he might talk about his problems on air and television show, but so much more needs to be discussed when the camera stops. As a father sometimes Rickey has dealt with disappointments and left hurt from not feeling appreciated. He also spoke about raising his best friends kids after he was tragically murdered. Rickey not only did it for his best friend, but he was taught that by coaches, pastors other men that helped raised him.

