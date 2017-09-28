Why It’s Hard For Rappers Who Make Millions To Keep Them [EXCLUSIVE]

Forbes released its annual list of the highest grossing rappers in the game. For 2016, Chance The Rapper, Drake, DJ Khaled and Pitbull were just some of the names that rounded out the top 10 money-makers. It’s easy to look at these high numbers and imagine them to be free-flowing money fountains.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But Da Brat & Rickey Smiley explain why, in actuality, making 32 million dollars in a year rarely means that artist actually ever sees that full 32 million. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Da Brat Addressed Rick Ross’ Controversial Comments On Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why It Isn’t Crazy For Rolling Stone To Call Kendrick Lamar The Greatest Rapper Alive [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Meek Mill On Jay-Z’s Jab At Rappers’ Money Pics On Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]