5 Things Black People Can Do On Trump Inauguration Day

Here we are, the day has come. While watching the First Black Family leave the White House is the last thing we want to do, their time has dwindled down, cementing the end to eight years well served.
We can be comforted in two ways; their lives as civilians will play out just blocks away from the White House and we look forward to their frankness on subjects like race, criminal justice and advances for the lives of Black people.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Instead of watching the orange one lift his hand to pledge allegiance to the presidency, here are 5 things Black people can do to make January 20th a little less painful.
1. Avoid the news
Yes, you read that correctly. Take a day off and watch your favorite Black movie – whether it be a romance, comedy or a documentary. The Wiz anyone?
2. Wear black and formulate a plan of action
Get involved in your local government. Sign a petition, start or join a protest. Make your voice heard. There are many who feel discouraged and invisible and even more of us feel unsafe. But doing one thing in the form of resistance is essential to getting through the unforeseen charters we are about to embark upon.
3. Hold a repast to honor the death of the Obama administration
Remember, his aides and cabinet members are also finished and will be replaced by the Trump administration.
4. After letting it all sink in, take a drink, or several
*DISCLAIMER – (Only partake in this step if you are 21 and over!)
5. Keep refreshing Buzzfeed’s countdown clock to election 2020
One day soon, it will click down to 0 days, 0 minutes and 0 hours.
President Barack Obama's Inaugurations
President Barack Obama's Inaugurations
1. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations1 of 34
2. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations2 of 34
3. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations3 of 34
4. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations4 of 34
5. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations5 of 34
6. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations6 of 34
7. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations7 of 34
8. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations8 of 34
9. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations9 of 34
10. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations10 of 34
11. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations11 of 34
12. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations12 of 34
13. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations13 of 34
14. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations14 of 34
15. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations15 of 34
16. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations16 of 34
17. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations17 of 34
18. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations18 of 34
19. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations19 of 34
20. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations20 of 34
21. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations21 of 34
22. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations22 of 34
23. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations23 of 34
24. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations24 of 34
25. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations25 of 34
26. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations26 of 34
27. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations27 of 34
28. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations28 of 34
29. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations29 of 34
30. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations30 of 34
31. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations31 of 34
32. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations32 of 34
33. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations33 of 34
34. President Barack Obama's Inaugurations34 of 34
SEE ALSO:
Chrisette Michele Faces Swift Backlash After ‘Splaining Why She’s Performing At Trump Inauguration
President G.W. Bush To Trump: Attending Inauguration Could ‘Likely Put Me Six Feet Under’
5 Things Black People Can Do On Trump Inauguration Day was originally published on newsone.com