Mathew Knowles’ New Girl Group [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Mathew Knowles is creating a new girl group, modeled after the very successful formula used for Destiny’s Child. Three is the magic number, after all! Special K details the new venture and who is going to be involved in this edition of News You Can’t Use. Listen to the audio player to hear all the details!

