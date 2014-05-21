CLOSE
Audio
Home

Special K’s Top 10 Pieces Of Advice To Live By [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Leave a comment

specialkcropnew

 

Don’t knock Special Ks wisdom. He’s sharing great incite in this edition of News You Can’t Use. Listen to the audio player to hear his top 10 pieces of advice to live by!

Click here for more New You Can’t Use and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: BS Pieces Of Advice Adults Give Kids [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Ebony Steele Gets Advice On How To Get A Rich Man [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: What Advice Did Rickey Smiley Give Chris Brown? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It’s Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
Special K
22 photos

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

advice , advice to live by , News You Can't Use , Special K , Special K advice , The Rickey Smiley Morning Show , Top 10 Pieces Of Advice To Live By

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close