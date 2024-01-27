Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The photo above of Wendy Williams, captured in NYC by veteran celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez, was taken around this time last year and showed the once-in-demand media maven in good spirits following a very tumultuous and trying few years prior. However, this February 2023 photo proved to be one of the last public appearances to-date by the former daytime TV queen. Since then, fans and those simply concerned with her whereabouts have only been updated via a small handful of unverified sources, talking heads in the media and, ironically enough, rumor reports in the news.

It appears we’ve now received the latest life update on Wendy Williams, and first of 2024, by way of fellow veteran radio personality, Miss Jones, who says her industry colleague has packed up and moved to Florida to be with family.









Speaking via her new internet radio platform, Miss Jones said that she was told by the doorman at Wendy’s old New York apartment building that she was “a couple of months late” with her attempted wellness check-in. “Did they sell the unit? Is it on the market?” Jonesy says of her initial reaction to the shocking revelation, going on to add, “They said, ‘Well, you know what happened: she was getting better, she was coming around and then she started getting sick again. Because her family’s in Florida, and people were coming in her circle that they weren’t familiar with — like, they couldn’t get access to her when they wanted — they moved her down to Florida.”

Thankfully, its alleged that she’s currently in the Sunshine State “recuperating” with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. Although she had major plans on the docket for a potential new talk show on a different network, a web-based podcast platform, co-hosting appearances on The View and even some unfiltered ‘adult fun’ in terms of life after The Wendy Williams Show, we’re just glad to hear that she’s at least in the presence of family and hopefully working diligently to improve her health status.

Prayers up, double-W!

Take a look below at some of the many “where in the world is Wendy Williams” responses posted recently on social media that prove the world is still (im)patiently awaiting her comeback:

