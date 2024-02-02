Wendy Williams Breaks Down, Says She Has ‘No Money’ Or Friends In Emotional New Documentary Clip

In a sneak peek of the upcoming Lifetime documentary titled “Where is Wendy Williams?” the iconic talk show host is seen breaking down and admitting, “I have no money.” The trailer, initially posted online on Thursday, disappeared mysteriously, leaving fans questioning the fate of the project, as Lifetime has yet to confirm its official status.

Efforts to obtain comments from Lifetime regarding the documentary’s release were made by The Post, but as of now, there’s no clarity on whether or when “Where is Wendy Williams?” will be aired.

Wendy Williams, who hosted her Emmy-winning nationally syndicated talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show,” from 2008 to 2022, appears vulnerable in the emotional footage. The 59-year-old TV personality, known for her candidness, reveals her financial struggles and opens up about her personal challenges.

The documentary, which granted Lifetime unprecedented access to Williams and her family, promises an in-depth look at her reality. Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming at A&E, Lifetime, and LMN, expressed, “Wendy has been part of the Lifetime family for over a decade, and during that time, we partnered with Wendy for her revealing biopic and doc. But her story is not finished. There is so much more to it.”

The documentary captures moments of Williams needing breaks to stand on the set of her talk show, revealing the impact of her personal health issues. A family member discloses that legal measures were taken when her struggles became overwhelming, leading to her being placed under guardianship.

Executive producer Mark Ford of Creature Films acknowledges the complexity of the project, describing it as a “labor of love.” Williams’ honesty, even in the face of pain, is applauded. The trailer provides glimpses of Williams candidly saying, “I have no money,” “I have no family,” and delivering a message to her fans, “Let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you.”