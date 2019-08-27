The 2019 Video Music Awards went down at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, KeKe Palmer, Normani and more showed out!

There was a lot in-store for last night’s show, including performances by Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Taylor Swift, Normani, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and more.

As for presenters, Lenny Kravitz, French Montana, Rick Ross, Salt N’ Pepa, Victor Cruz and more took the stage.

In the most anticipated performance of the night, Missy Elliott hit the stage to receive the Video Vanguard Award and performed a medley of her beloved hits. See red carpet photos below…

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Video Music Awards [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

