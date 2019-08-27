Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Video Music Awards [PHOTOS]

The 2019 Video Music Awards went down at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, KeKe Palmer, Normani and more showed out!
There was a lot in-store for last night’s show, including performances by Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Taylor Swift, Normani, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and more.
As for presenters, Lenny Kravitz, French Montana, Rick Ross, Salt N’ Pepa, Victor Cruz and more took the stage.
In the most anticipated performance of the night, Missy Elliott hit the stage to receive the Video Vanguard Award and performed a medley of her beloved hits. See red carpet photos below…
1. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
2. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lil Nas X attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
3. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Monica attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
4. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Monica attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
5. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lil Nas X attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
6. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Sandra “Pepa” Denton attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/FilmMagic)
7. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Rick Ross attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)
8. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
9. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
10. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
11. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
12. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
13. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
14. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
15. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
16. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
17. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
18. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: LeToya Luckett attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
19. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: LeToya Luckett attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
20. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
21. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
22. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,stallion,megan thee stallion
23. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
24. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
25. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: DJ Khaled attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
26. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
27. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
28. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Amara La Negra attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
29. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Quin (L) and 6LACK attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
30. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: <> attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
31. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Nessa attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
32. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Nessa attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
33. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Terrence J attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.