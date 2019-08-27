We’re less than two weeks away from our SOLD OUT Break The Internet show with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat and on this particular night, Megan Thee Stallion became an award winner for the VERY first time!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The H-Town Hottie and queen of Hot Girl Summer performed a mix of her hits, “Big Ole Freak,” “Cash S**t” and “Hot Girl Summer.” Although she wasn’t nominated for any of the major major awards, Megan took home the award for “Best Power Anthem” for “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

Watch the performance below!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “Hot Girl Summer” At The 2019 VMAs [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related

Brandon Caldwell Posted 21 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: