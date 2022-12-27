Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Twitter Reacts

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The verdict is finally in, and Tory Lanez is officially at fault.

The Canadian rapper has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion after initially pleading not guilty.

According to the New York Times, Lanez was found guilty of three charges; assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

The jury –comprised of five men and seven women– came to a conclusion after deliberation began Thursday afternoon after a two-week-long trial.

In July of 2020, news broke that Meg, her friend Kelsey, and Lanez were involved in a shooting that left Meg with an injured foot. Lanez declined to take the stand at the trial, but Meg testified that when she got out of the car, Lanez fired several shots at her.

“I started walking away, and I hear Tory yell, ‘Dance, b-tch,’” she testified, according to Billboard. “I froze. I just felt shock. I felt hurt. I looked down at my feet and I see all of this blood.”

Following the verdict, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón released a statement that touched on violence against Black women and explained why altercations often go unreported.

“You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation,” he said, referencing Megan before bringing up Harvey Weinstein being found guilty of rape on Monday. “Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed. This trial, for the second time this month, highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women.”

According to CNN, Lanez faces a maximum of 22 years in prison and possible deportation to Canada.

Now that Tory Lanez has been found guilty, see how Twitter is reacting to the news below.

