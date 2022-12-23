Tory Lanez Found Guilty On All Charges In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A Los Angeles jury has found Tory Lanez on all charges stemming from a 2020 shooting wounding Megan Thee Stallion.

The jury deliberated for a little over a day before rendering their verdict. Throughout the ten-day trial, jurors heard testimony from Megan, her former friend Kelsey Harris and a witness to the July 12, 2020 incident, which left the Houston rapper suffering gunshot wounds to her feet.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, faces up to 22 years in prison at sentencing.

During her testimony during the trial, Megan argued she “should have died” given the treatment she’s received online and beyond about the incident.

“There is not a day that goes by where somebody is not calling me a liar or is not shaming me for being a grown woman and having sex,” she said. Her testimony was replayed on a projector during closing arguments on Wednesday (December 22). Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Nancy Ta argued the case wasn’t about Megan’s sex life, but rather what happened on July 12.

“(Megan) disrespected his rapping. She’s insulting him as a rapper, and that pissed him off. He had a massive ego and he could not handle being disrespected,” she told the jury. “And how dare she have the audacity to walk away from him. So he reasserted his dominance. He was going to show her.”

However, Lanez’s lawyer, George Mgdesyan, argued it was not Lanez who shot Megan but Harris and stated his client was a victim of bias.

“The story fits better if the Black man shot a Black woman. That’s what this case is about,” he said. He added regarding Harris crying in the video of her arrest, “She’s the one who shot her friend. She’s upset, she’s crying because she realized what she did. That’s why she’s crying.”

Tory Lanez Found Guilty On All Charges In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case was originally published on hot1009.com