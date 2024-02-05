Top 10 NFL Analysts Who Are Fan Favorites
The NFL is the most popular sport in the US, so it’s interesting to see which analysts are winning over the attention of fans.
It’s fascinating that some of the most popular NFL analysts have been shaped from being trusted football figures.
It may come as no surprise that Peyton Manning placed first, as he is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, earning him a lot of credibility.
It’s important to note that when Tom Brady starts in his broadcasting role in the fall of 2024, he will top the rankings of most talked about NFL analysts. Tom Brady gains 564% more searches than first-place Peyton Manning, with an average of 1,830,333 monthly searches.
The top 10 most talked about NFL analysts are renowned for articulating their vast knowledge of the sport, often providing unique perspectives from their career that enlighten and entertain viewers.
Their words and insights can shape the narratives surrounding the NFL, impacting how fans perceive, appreciate, and discuss the game – elevating the game beyond 60 minutes on the pitch.
Information credit: KingCasinoBonus
Take a look below to see which the list of Top 10 NFL Analysts Who Are Fan Favorites.
1. Peyton ManningSource:Getty
Peyton Manning topped the list of analysts receiving the most attention from fans, with a monthly average of 275,840 searches from U.S. residents. The former NFL quarterback, who played 18 seasons, is currently well known for commentating for Monday Night Football Peyton and Eli on ESPN+ and ESPN2, where Peyton and his brother Eli provide alternate commentary during the games and host a range of stars on the show. To put Peyton’s popularity into perspective, the NFL analyst receives 57% more searches monthly than his brother Eli Manning, who ranked ninth out of the top 10 most talked-about NFL analysts.
2. Terry bradshawSource:Getty
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is in second place, with an average of 230,042 monthly searches. Terry has been connected to Fox Sports since 1994, where he works as an NFL analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. In 2023, Terry’s reported annual salary from Fox Sports is estimated at around $5 million.
3. Michael StrahanSource:Getty
In third place is Texas’ Michael Strahan, who has an average of 221,491 monthly searches. Michael, who formerly played as a defensive end for the New York Giants for 18 years, works versatile as an analyst and a host for Fox NFL Sunday and ABC’s Good Morning America.
4. Michael IrvinSource:Getty
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin from Florida is fourth with 207,368 monthly searches. Michael now broadcasts as an analyst on NFL GameDay Morning every Sunday and is estimated to earn $3 million a season.
5. Rob GronkowskiSource:Getty
34-year-old Rob Gronkowski is behind in fifth place with a monthly average search volume of 202,810. Rob, who formerly played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his 11-year career, now contributes to Fox NFL Sunday and Fox NFL Kickoff during the NFL season and boasts 4.8 million followers on Instagram.
6. JJ WattSource:Getty
Wisconsin’s JJ Watt is at number six, with an average of 201,782 monthly searches. Former NFL star JJ, who primarily played for the Houston Texans, is one of the newest analysts of the top 10 listed, becoming a studio analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL Today in 2023.
7. Charissa ThompsonSource:Getty
Charissa Thompson is at number seven, with 200,338 average monthly searches. Charissa Thompson hosts Fox NFL Kickoff and Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football.
8. Tony RomoSource:Getty
In eighth place is California’s Tony Romo, who has been the lead analyst on CBS Sports since retiring and, in 2020, signed a reported $180 million 10-year contract. Tony gains an average of 182,993 searches a month.
9. Eli ManningSource:Getty
Former quarterback New York Giants and ESPN analyst Eli Manning is ninth, with 176,227 average monthly searches.
10. Erin AndrewsSource:Getty
Finally, rounding off the list in tenth place is Maines’ Erin Andrews, who has 172,457 monthly searches. Erin is part of Fox’s lead crew and does exclusive weekly interviews and sideline reports from FOX NFL’s top game.
