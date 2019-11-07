Short in Stature – Tall in Talent: Celebrity Males Under 5’9”

I don’t know about you but sometimes I am shocked to find out the heights of some of my favorite celebrities.
There are cases like Kevin Hart, where you know that he is on the shorter side but then when you find out that Usher isn’t 6’3″ – you’re surprised.
Check out the list below to find out some more male celebrities who are all coming in under 5’9″. I think there will be some surprises.
1. Kevin HartSource:Getty
Comedian, actor and all-around funny guy Kevin Hart is around 5’2.
2. Ne-YoSource:Courtney Jones
Singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer and actor Ne-Yo is 5’8″ … maybe 5’10” with his fedora.
3. PrinceSource:Getty
The Prince was somewhere between 4’11” and 5’2″ depending on his heels. However, when he was on stage he seemed nine feet tall.
4. UsherSource:Getty
Usher Raymond is around 5’8 although he seems taller.
5. Bow WowSource:We TV
Rapper and actor Bow Wow also is around 5’7″.
6. Lenny KravitzSource:WENN
Rocker, singer/songwriter, designer and actor Lenny Kravitz is around 5’7″.
7. OmarionSource:Getty
R&B singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer Omarion is 5′6″.
8. Bruno MarsSource:Getty
Bruno Mars is around 5’2″.
9. Algee SmithSource:Getty
Algee Smith is 5’5″.
10. D’AngeloSource:Warehouse Live
R&B and neo soul singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer D’Angelo also is 5’6″.
11. Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant and Michael BivinsSource:Getty
New Edition’s Ricky Bell is 5’5″, Ralph Tresvant is 5’8″ and Michael Bivins is 5’6″.
12. Lil Uzi VertSource:Getty
Lil Uzi Vert is 5’3″.
13. Martin LawrenceSource:Getty
Martin Lawrence is 5’8″.