Short in Stature – Tall in Talent: Celebrity Males Under 5’9”

Posted November 7, 2019

I don’t know about you but sometimes I am shocked to find out the heights of some of my favorite celebrities.

There are cases like Kevin Hart, where you know that he is on the shorter side but then when you find out that Usher isn’t 6’3″ – you’re surprised.

Check out the list below to find out some more male celebrities who are all coming in under 5’9″. I think there will be some surprises.

Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments.

1. Kevin Hart

45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Comedian, actor and all-around funny guy Kevin Hart is around 5’2.

2. Ne-Yo

Stone Soul 2018 -- Ne-Yo Source:Courtney Jones

Singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer and actor Ne-Yo is 5’8″ … maybe 5’10” with his fedora.

3. Prince

Prince Source:Getty

The Prince was somewhere between 4’11” and 5’2″ depending on his heels. However, when he was on stage he seemed nine feet tall.

4. Usher

11th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 2 Source:Getty

Usher Raymond is around 5’8 although he seems taller.

5. Bow Wow

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV

Rapper and actor Bow Wow also is around 5’7″.

6. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz performs at the WiZink Center in Madrid Source:WENN

Rocker, singer/songwriter, designer and actor Lenny Kravitz is around 5’7″.

7. Omarion

'BET AWARDS' 14 - Arrivals Source:Getty

R&B singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer Omarion is 5′6″.

8. Bruno Mars

2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show Source:Getty

Bruno Mars is around 5’2″.

9. Algee Smith

Algee Smith Source:Getty

Algee Smith is 5’5″.

10. D’Angelo

D'Angelo Source:Warehouse Live

R&B and neo soul singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer D’Angelo also is 5’6″.

11. Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant and Michael Bivins

New Edition In Concert - Atlanta, GA Source:Getty

New Edition’s Ricky Bell is 5’5″, Ralph Tresvant is 5’8″ and Michael Bivins is 5’6″.

12. Lil Uzi Vert

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lil Uzi Vert is 5’3″.

13. Martin Lawrence

'Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins' Premiere Source:Getty

Martin Lawrence is 5’8″.

