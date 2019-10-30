Watch: Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Video Detailing September Car Crash

Kevin Hart posted a video early Wednesday morning detailing his recovery from the September car crash that left him seriously injured.

In the clip posted to Facebook as well as his personal Instagram page, the comedian opened up the video by saying “Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart says in a voice-over as the video begins. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

Hart was one of three people involved in a single car crash on September 1 in Calabasas, California. The 40-year-old as well as the driver, Jared Black, both walked away from the crash with back injuries. The California Highway Patrol determined Black’s reckless driving caused the crash in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

The video also includes footage of Hart in the hospital, struggling with rehabilitation and clips of him at home.

“My world forever changed,” he said. “You know when God talks, you gotta listen. I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down.”

Hart also shared the importance of making time for his family.

“I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof,” he said in scenes that shows him at home with his three children.

Hart expresses his gratitude for his fans and God. According to his doctor, it will take the comedian a full year to recover.

The actor ends his video by looking ahead: “I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better version of me. I’m looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

What do you think of Hart’s retrospective video?

Source: CNN

