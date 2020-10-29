Remembering The Life Of Philly Rapper Freeway’s Son Jihad [PHOTOS]

Sad news for the city of Philadelphia Freeway’s son Jihad aka SNOWHADD has passed away. In an Instagram post Freeway reacts to the loss of his son and the whole city of Philadelphia mourns together.

Jihad was a rising star with a promising career ahead of him.

This news follows after the weekend of Philly Rapper Oschino’s son passing away in a tragic car accident. Our condolences go out to Freeway’s friends and family. More news to come as the story develops.

