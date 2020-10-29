Hip-Hop legend Freeway announced today on social media the loss of his son Jihad.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

There has not yet to be any confirmation for the cause of his death but a Twitter account alleged that Freeway’s son might have been shot.

Damn yo Oschino son passed in that tragic car accident & freeway son was shot & fighting for his life wtf prayers out to both families🙏🏾 — R❣AH (@boujiassriah) October 29, 2020

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This follows the death of another Philly rap legends son as earlier in the week Oschino lost his son in a car accident. Freeway’s son was following in his father’s shoes by making music. Jihadd went by the stage name “SNOWHADD”

More news to come as the story develops.

DON’T MISS IT…

Git Up, Git Out: Big Boi Supplies Meals To Atlanta Poll Workers

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man With Knife Who Video Shows Didn’t Pose Deadly Threat To Police

18 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Philly Rapper Freeway Mourns The Loss Of His Son was originally published on rnbphilly.com