Remembering Brandon Smiley [WATCH] | Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Brandon Smiley.
Father. Son. Brother. Comedian.
As the world continues to mourn that tragic passing of Rickey Smiley’s late son on the anniversary of his death, we want to acknowledge the blessing and light that he truly was.
Scroll to watch a few videos of Brandon Smiley that are sure to make you smile!
Continue to keep the Smiley family and friends in your hearts and prayers!
- Rickey Smiley Thanks Those Who Attended Brandon Smiley’s ‘Standing Ovation’ Memorial [WATCH]
- Rickey Smiley’s Son Brandon Welcomes Baby Girl! [PHOTOS]
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
-
Enter for Your Chance to Win a Walt Disney World Resort Vacation
-
Gospel Legend Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
R. Kelly claims he was unaware of $10.5 Million Lawsuit because he cant Read Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Doja Cat's Brother Accused of Knocking Out Her Teeth, Leading to Singer's Mother Filing a Restraining Order
-
Was Tina Knowles Being Shady Towards Janet Jackson?