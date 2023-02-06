Rickey Smiley Thanks Those Who Attended Brandon Smiley’s ‘Standing Ovation’ Memorial [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley wanted to take a moment out this morning (February 6th) to recognize everyone who attended his son Brandon’s “Standing Ovation” this past weekend saying and sharing an update with our listeners on how he is doing, “I wanna let you know that I love y’all and I’m not OK, but I’m OK because God is still on the throne and is still in the blessing business, man.”

This past Saturday was the funeral for his son Brandon, who passed away last week at 32. The “Standing Ovation” for Brandon Smiley was held at the Faith Chapel Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

The service was officiated by Pastor T.N. Miller from First Baptist Kingston Church.

Listen to Rickey’s full message below and continue to keep his family in your prayers.

